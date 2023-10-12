Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 October 2023 19:52

AP PHOTOS: Crippling airstrikes and humanitarian crisis in war’s 6th day

Scenes of war can burst with noise or carry a startling stillness.

They are both the blast of a howitzer and red roses on a gravesite.

As a sixth day of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians wore on Thursday with pulverizing attacks and a growing humanitarian crisis, the images that emerged evoked the battle's cacophony and its quiet.

You can almost hear the screams of a bloodied Palestinian child laying on a hospital floor, or the rumble of an Israeli tank heading toward the border with Gaza. Just as striking are more muted moments: the hush of a smoke-shrouded crater after an airstrike, the pain of mourners gathered beside coffins, and the diplomat silently descending the steps of his airplane.

