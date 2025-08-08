Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Israelis demonstrating for the release of hostages and ending the Gaza war

The Associated Press
Friday 08 August 2025 19:24 BST

Israelis held protests calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and for an end to the 22-month war. Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City to pressure Hamas renewed international calls to end the conflict and stirred fears for hostages still in Gaza.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

