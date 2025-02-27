Russian, US diplomats to meet in Turkey to discuss operation of embassies in Moscow, Washington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diplomats from Russia and the United States will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss the operation of their respective embassies in Moscow and Washington, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

The meeting follows Russia-U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia last week that marked an extraordinary shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and a clear departure from U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.

At the talks, Moscow and Washington agreed to start working toward ending the war and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. That includes restoring the staffing at embassies, which in recent years were hit hard by mutual expulsions of large numbers of diplomats and other restrictions.

A U.S. Embassy official in Ankara confirmed that U.S. and Russian delegations will hold talks in Istanbul on Thursday on issues affecting the operation of respective diplomatic missions.

The embassy official said Ukraine will not be on the agenda.

Prior to Trump's second administration, ties between Moscow and Washington had fallen to Cold War lows after Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and invaded Ukraine in 2022.

No Ukrainian officials were present at last week's talks. The Kremlin insisted that the meeting was about restoring relations and dialogue with the United States, something it said would pave the way for eventual peace talks.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar, Lavrov said that “diplomats of high-level experts” will meet in Istanbul on Thursday. He said they will discuss “the systemic problems that have accumulated as a result of the unlawful activities of the previous (U.S.) administration to create artificial obstacles for the work of the Russian embassy, ​​to which we, naturally, reciprocated and also created uncomfortable conditions for the work of the American embassy in Moscow.”

Lavrov added that based on the outcome of the meeting, "it will be clear how quickly and effectively we can move forward.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli confirmed that a “technical level” meeting would take place between Russian and U.S. delegations in Istanbul on Thursday, but did not provide details.

Keceli also reiterated Turkey's offer to “provide all kinds of support to peace efforts, including hosting future talks.”

Associated Press writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed.