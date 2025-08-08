Capturing romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under Istanbul’s old Galata Bridge, there’s a nondescript concrete landing that juts out into the waters of the Golden Horn.

By day, it’s easy to overlook. But as evening nears, it transforms into one of the city’s most sought-after stages for romance.

Starting in spring and continuing through summer, soon-to-be wed and newlywed couples flock to this unassuming spot in Eminonu district to immortalize their nuptials in radiant, and often highly choreographed, sunset photo shoots.

The spot is so popular, a dozen brides and grooms can often be seen posing side by side, each basking in a sliver of the sunset glow. At peak hours, a traffic jam of couples forms on the stairs leading to the waterside overlook, waiting for their turn.

“There’s no place in Istanbul we haven’t visited, we both love it,” said 22-year-old Elif Yuksel, standing next to her fiance, Semih Aydin. “That’s why we wanted to be photographed somewhere we could see every corner of Istanbul.”

The setting sun casts its light just right during what’s known as “golden hour,” a coveted time for photographers and videographers who frame their shots against the backdrop of the medieval Galata Tower and the Ottoman imperial mosque, Suleymaniye, the city’s second largest.

It’s a fitting setting for newlyweds like Hasret Yilmaz Ucucu and her husband, Halil Ibrahim Ucucu, who had tied the knot shortly before their shoot.

“I went to the hairdresser and got ready there. Then my husband came and picked me up and we went to our wedding ceremony. Afterward (our photographer) brought us here with great excitement,” said the 24-year-old bride.

For many couples, the snapshots are more than keepsakes — they symbolize moments in time when love, tradition and the centuries-old city’s enduring splendor intertwine.

“I’ve been to London, I’ve been to Barcelona. There’s no place like Istanbul,” said Semih Aydin, who was taking engagement pictures with his soon-to-be wife. "Let’s take beautiful photos, let’s make beautiful memories to show our children in the future.’”