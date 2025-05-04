Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Turkish opposition leader is attacked in Istanbul, raising fears over politicians' safety

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party has been attacked while leaving a memorial ceremony in Istanbul

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 May 2025 11:44 BST

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party was attacked as he left a memorial ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

Ozgur Ozel, who heads the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, was leaving the Ataturk Cultural Center in the city center when a white-haired man approached him and struck him in the face with an open hand, televised footage showed.

The suspect was detained, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said. Ozel, who was attending a memorial for Sirri Sureyya Onder, a pro-Kurdish politician who died Saturday, was said to be unhurt.

The incident renews fears over the security of politicians in Turkey. In 2019, Ozel’s predecessor as CHP leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was assaulted while attending a soldier’s funeral in Ankara province.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in