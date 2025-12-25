Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Turkey begins black box analysis of jet crash that killed Libyan military chief and 7 others

The Turkish Ministry of Defense says the technical analysis of black boxes from a jet crash that killed eight people, including Libya’s military chief, has begun

Turkey Libya
Turkey Libya (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The technical analysis of the recovered black boxes from a jet crash that killed eight people, including western Libya’s military chief, began as the investigation proceeded in cooperation with Libyan authorities, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

The private jet with Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officials and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after taking off from Turkey’s capital, Ankara, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction on the plane.

The high-level Libyan delegation was on its way back to Tripoli after holding defense talks in Ankara aimed at boosting military cooperation between the two countries.

The wreckage was scattered across an area covering 3 square kilometers (more than a square mile), complicating recovery efforts, according to the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

A 22-person delegation, including five family members, arrived from Libya early on Wednesday to assist in the investigation.

