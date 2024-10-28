Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Italian politicians express alarm at latest data breach allegedly affecting 800,000 citizens

Politicians in Italy have called for better protection of citizens' online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 October 2024 16:05
Italy Hacking Probe
Italy Hacking Probe (Stefano Porta /LaPresse)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Italian politicians called Monday for better protection of citizens’ online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data.

According to prosecutors in Milan, the data of at least 800,000 Italians was compromised in breaches dating from 2022 by a private investigative agency that compiled dossiers for a fee on top Italian business and political figures. Prosecutors were still investigating which officials had been targeted.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the breach as “a threat to democracy,” while the opposition Democratic Party called on Premier Giorgia Meloni to address parliament about data protection measures.

Four people were under house arrest, including Carmine Gallo, a former law enforcement official, who ran a private investigative agency that is the focus of the probe, as well as the alleged lead hacker. Another 20 people, including prominent business people, were under investigation in the probe announced Saturday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in