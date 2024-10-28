Italian politicians express alarm at latest data breach allegedly affecting 800,000 citizens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Italian politicians called Monday for better protection of citizens’ online data following a probe into a hacking scheme that allegedly breached law enforcement, tax authority and other sensitive public data.

According to prosecutors in Milan, the data of at least 800,000 Italians was compromised in breaches dating from 2022 by a private investigative agency that compiled dossiers for a fee on top Italian business and political figures. Prosecutors were still investigating which officials had been targeted.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described the breach as “a threat to democracy,” while the opposition Democratic Party called on Premier Giorgia Meloni to address parliament about data protection measures.

Four people were under house arrest, including Carmine Gallo, a former law enforcement official, who ran a private investigative agency that is the focus of the probe, as well as the alleged lead hacker. Another 20 people, including prominent business people, were under investigation in the probe announced Saturday.