Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

Authorities say two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israel agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 May 2023 15:29
Italy Lake Accident
Italy Lake Accident

Two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israeli agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen, saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It didn't provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally.

A government official overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents, a man and a woman, who were on board.

The fourth victim was identified as a Russian woman who was part of the two-person crew.

Police on Tuesday said they had no further information of the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board when the boat capsized off shore near the town of Lisanza, on the southern end of the lake that extends north into Switzerland. Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Recommended

Media reports said the boat had traveled to the lake's islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in