Couscous gets the risotto treatment in this creamy springtime recipe

Classic risotto is made with starchy medium-grain Italian rice, such as Arborio or carnaroli. This “risotto” uses pearl couscous (which actually is a pasta) and a simplified risotto cooking method to produce “grains” with a rich, creamy consistency.

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” the wheaty flavor of pearl couscous (sometimes called Israeli couscous or ptitim) is a perfect match for grassy, subtly sweet asparagus and the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan cheese.

When cooking the onion, take care to not let it brown. The assertive bittersweet flavor of caramelized onion will easily overwhelm the other flavors in the dish. Cook only until it softens, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Much as in a traditional risotto, white wine is used to deglaze the pan, balancing the richness with a hit of brightening acidity.

Don’t use especially thick nor super slender asparagus for this recipe. Choose average, pencil-sized spears so the pieces are perfectly tender when the couscous is done. Make sure to reserve the stalk and tip pieces separately; they’re added at different times because they cook at slightly different rates. Serve with Parmesan and fresh flat-leaf parsley.

Pearl Couscous “Risotto” with Asparagus

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup pearl couscous

⅓ cup dry white wine

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut on the diagonal into ½-inch pieces; reserve the stalks and tips separately

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (½ cup), plus more to serve

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, plus more to serve

Directions:

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper, then cook, stirring, until it begins to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant. Add the couscous and cook, stirring often, until it begins to brown.

Pour in the wine and cook, stirring, until the pan is almost dry, about 1 minute. Add 3 cups water and ½ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Stir in the asparagus stalks and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, then stir in the asparagus tips. Continue to cook, stirring, until almost all the liquid has been absorbed and the asparagus is tender, about another 2 minutes.

Off heat, add the Parmesan, parsley and remaining 1 tablespoon butter, then stir until the butter melts. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with additional Parmesan and parsley.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap