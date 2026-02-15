Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Off-trail avalanche kills 2 and injures 1 in northern Italy

Italian officials say an off-trail avalanche has killed two skiers and injured another on Italy's side of Mont Blanc

Italy Avalanche Deaths
Italy Avalanche Deaths (Italian Alpine Rescue)

An off-trail avalanche killed two skiers and injured another on Sunday on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif, near the border between France and Switzerland, officials said.

At least three skiers were caught up in Sunday morning’s avalanche in the Couloir Vesses, a well-known freeride route in Courmayeur, in the upper Val Veny, according to Italy's Alpine Rescue.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital in serious condition but later died, the agency said. Fifteen rescuers, three canine units and two helicopters took part in the search and rescue efforts.

Courmayeur, a town with about 2,900 inhabitants, is some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Milan, one of the venues hosting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Another person was partially buried by an avalanche in Trentino, but was rescued by his companions, authorities reported Sunday.

A record 13 backcountry skiers, climbers and hikers died in the Italian mountains over a week ending Feb. 8, Alpine Rescue said last Monday, including 10 in avalanches triggered by an exceptionally unstable snowpack.

Fresh snowfall during recent storms and wind-swept snowcaps on weak internal layers have created especially risky conditions along the entire Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland and Austria, Alpine Rescue said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in