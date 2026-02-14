Italy pledges deeper cooperation at second Italy-Africa Summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy pledged Friday to deepen cooperation with African countries during its second Italy-Africa summit, the first on African soil, aimed at reviewing projects started in critical sectors such as energy and infrastructure during Italy’s first phase of the Mattei Plan for Africa.

The plan, launched in 2024, is aimed at promoting investment-led cooperation rather than traditional aid.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed dozens of African heads of state and governments in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and reiterated that a successful partnership would depend on Italy’s “ability to draw from African wisdom” and ensure lessons are learned.

“We want to build things together,” she told African heads of state. “We want to be more consistent with the needs of the countries involved.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Italy had provided Africa with a gateway to Europe through these partnerships.

“This is a moment to move from dialogue to action,” he said. “By combining Africa’s energetic and creative population with Europe’s experience, technology and capital, we can build solutions that deliver prosperity to our continents and beyond.”

After the Italy-Africa summit concludes Friday, African leaders will remain in Addis Ababa for the annual African Union Summit that begins Saturday.

Kenyan writer and political analyst Nanjala Nyabola said tangible results from such summits depend on preparations made by countries.

African governments often focus on “optics instead of actually making summits a meaningful engagement,” she said.

Instead of waiting to receive a list of demands, countries should “present the conclusions of an extended period of mapping the national needs” and engage in dialogue to see how the needs can be met.

Since it was launched two years ago, the Mattei Plan has directly involved 14 African nations and has launched or advanced around 100 projects in crucial sectors, including energy and climate transition, agriculture and food security, physical and digital infrastructure, health care, water, culture and education, training and the development of artificial intelligence, according to the Italian government.

——-

Musambi reported from Nairobi, Kenya.