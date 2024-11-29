Thousands of workers march across Italy in general strike demanding better pay and services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of teachers, health care workers, trash collectors and others walked off their jobs across Italy on Friday to protest a decline in spending power, persistently low salaries and government policies they say have weakened public services.

Italy’s most powerful trade unions called the eight-hour strike and mobilized marches in cities across the country to target Premier Giorgia Meloni’s latest budget that they say penalizes schools, health care and other services. They also are pressing for a more equitable distribution of profits from private companies to workers.

“These protests don’t just speak to the government,’’ Maurizio Landini, head of the powerful CGIL conglomerate, told reporters in Bologna. “They speak also to entrepreneurs, managers and businesses, who in these years have made profits like never before.”

The strike forced ITA airlines to cancel dozens of domestic and international flights, and hit schools, hospitals and local transport. Unions called for an eight-hour strike but Transport Minister Matteo Salvini imposed an injunction limiting the strike in the transport sector to four hours.

It was the first general strike since last November. Unions faced possible sanctions for involving the health care and justice sectors, which have staged strikes recently. The Italian railway, which also has been the target of recent labor actions, was exempted.

Italy’s health care sector has been suffering staffing shortages that has forced the hiring of nurses from abroad, with care in the poorer south particularly lagging that in the more prosperous north.

“There are many people who go abroad because the salaries are too low,’’ said Anna Salsa, a member of the UIL health care union, at the demonstration in Rome. “We are forced to do double shifts to give the minimal levels of essential care.”

Protesters also cited persistent increases in the cost of basic necessities. Despite indications that inflation is cooling, the Codacons consumer protection lobby said that grocery costs for a family of four have risen by 238 euro ($251) a year in 2024 compared with last year, forcing many families to reduce their consumption.

While starting salaries in Italy are aligned with the rest of Europe, pay increases do not keep pace, said Maurizio Del Conte, a labor law expert at Milan’s Bocconi University. As a result, Italy’s gross median salary of 35,000 euros (nearly $37,000) a year is at the low end of European averages, well behind its G7 partners in France and Germany.

He noted that such protests are historically more influential when engaging center-left governments, which are friendly to unions, rather than conservative governments, such as Meloni's far-right-led government.

Paolo Santalucia contributed from Rome.