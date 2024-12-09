Italy fuel depot blast kills 2 and injures more than a dozen. 3 others missing
Italian authorities say at least two people have been killed in a fuel depot explosion in the central region of Tuscany
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An explosion at a fuel depot in the central Italian region of Tuscany on Monday killed at least two people and injured 14 others, authorities said.
The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing, regional environmental official Monia Monni told SKY TG24.
The explosion happened at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Witnesses kilometers away reported a large bang and tremors.
Italy’s ENI oil company said the cause of the blast at the depot in Calenzano, near Florence, was under investigation.
Flames were quickly contained, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks from a loading dock area where the explosion occurred.
Residents were advised to keep their windows closed out, but environmental officials later determined that the air quality was safe. The smoke temporarily interrupted regional train services.