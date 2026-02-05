Italy's World Cup debut: Cricket team on the rise as storied soccer team falters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy is finally heading to the World Cup — just not in the sport most people might expect.

Amid dark times for the country’s storied but ailing soccer team, some salvation comes in the form of the Azzurri’s unheralded cricketers after their first-ever qualification for a global tournament.

Add Italy to cricketing superpowers like India, Australia, England and South Africa competing at the T20 World Cup starting Saturday.

“Just to be there and playing,” Luca Bruno Malaspina, CEO of the Italian Cricket Federation, said “is the end of 45 years of hard work.”

That’s a reference to the formation of the sport's national federation in 1980, but cricket in Italy dates back much further than that — to the late 19th century when it was played by expatriated British textile workers.

Genoa, Italy’s oldest soccer club founded in 1893, was — and still is — called Genoa Cricket and Football Club. The original name of AC Milan, the seven-time European champion, when it was founded in 1899 by an Englishman, Herbert Kilpin, was Milan Football & Cricket Club.

More than a century later, there might not be any grass cricket pitches in Italy but there are around 4,000 registered men’s players, around 80 clubs in a two-tier league system, and a burgeoning national team filled with players who have Italian heritage or who are first- or second-generation immigrants from Asia.

Take for example captain Wayne Madsen, a South African who qualifies because of his Italian grandmother.

Or bowler Crishan Kalugamage, a Sri Lankan who moved to Italy when he was 15.

Or wicketkeeper Marcus Campopiano, who was born in England and has an Italian father.

The 15-man World Cup squad contains two sets of Australian brothers with Italian family connections: Harry and Benjamin Manenti, and Anthony and Justin Mosca.

“The quality and the numbers are going up,” said Bruno Malaspina, who also praised the largely overseas-born coaching and backroom staff for changing mindsets and raising expectations. The head coach is former Canada cricketer John Davison, who was raised in Australia and played first-class cricket there before becoming a star for Canada's national team. Former Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien is an assistant coach.

Italy qualified for the expanded 20-team World Cup via European regional qualifying, finishing second to the Netherlands, and last week beat Ireland for its first ever win over a full member of the International Cricket Council, the sport's world governing body.

Capitalizing on soccer turmoil

Contrast the national team's progress in cricket to the regression of its soccer team.

A four-time World Cup winner, Italy missed out on qualification for soccer's biggest tournament in both 2018 and 2022 after losing unexpectedly in the playoffs. The Italians are back in the playoffs again in their bid to reach the upcoming World Cup held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bruno Malaspina believes it's a chance for cricket to “capitalize” on Italy's shortcomings in soccer.

The World Cup “is a good way to open up cricket to Italians,” he said in a video call. “We are not talking only about money ... but visibility in the Italian sport organization because they are learning now that cricket is an important sport. There are big numbers all around the world.”

Better infrastructure and professionalism

Italy was recognized by the ICC as an Associate member in 1995 and then by the Italian National Olympic Committee, which was a significant step because it enables cricket to receive government funding.

Getting into a World Cup marks the end of a long journey for Italian cricket but the start of another.

The lack of cricket infrastructure in the country is a major obstacle for progress — Italy currently “hosts” its international games in other European nations, such as the Netherlands and England — and he said the federation is working hard to improve the “very, very poor” cricket grounds and fund at least one turf pitch that can be the spiritual home of Italian cricket. The domestic game needs to be more professional and structured better, Bruno Malaspina added.

“The problem is money and the bureaucratic things you have to do in Italy,” he said.

The federation, according to Bruno Malaspina, is in talks with the proposed European T20 Premier League to have an Italian franchise, potentially in 2027.

It also wants to inspire the next generation by entering Italian schools, teaching children the rules and culture of cricket, getting them into local clubs.

Playing England at the World Cup

In the short term, though, Italian cricket is simply ready to enjoy its landmark moment. The team is in Group C at the World Cup staged jointly by India and Sri Lanka, and will meet Scotland, Nepal, England and the West Indies.

It’s the match Italy is least likely to win — against England — that stands out.

“For the players and people involved with cricket, it’s the top of our story: Playing against England. I’m not talking about the result. It’s not about result, the gap is too much,” Bruno Malaspina said.

“But England is … what can I say? England is cricket.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket