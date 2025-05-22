Italy's court says 2 mothers can register as parents on birth certificates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy’s Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that two women can register as parents of a child on a birth certificate, saying recognition of parental rights can't be restricted to the biological mother alone in families with same-sex parents.

The court ruled that it was unconstitutional for city registrars to deprive children born to same sex-parents of recognition by both the biological mother and the woman who consented to the medically assisted pregnancy of her partner and assumed parental responsibilities.

Advocates for LGBTQ+ rejoiced at the ruling, saying it was a “historic day for civil rights in Italy."

“At last what we have been saying all along is being recognized: boys and girls have the right to see both parents recognized, from birth, even when they are two mothers,” Rainbow Families said in a statement.

The group said the ruling served as a reminder to politicians that constitutionally, it's “no longer possible to continue pretending that we do not exist.”

The association Pro Life and Family denounced the ruling as illogical and meant thousands of children born to same-sex parents were launched into “an existential joke.”

In recent years, some city registrars had begun to record only the name of the biological mother on birth certificates, and not the name of her partner. In order to have legal rights and responsibility over the child, the non-biological mother then had to “adopt” the child.

A 2004 law had provided for such limited parental recognition. But thanks to an Interior Ministry circular in 2023, the restrictions were being enforced anew as part of the policy of the far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni to crack down on surrogacy and promote traditional family values.

The ruling doesn't address the legality of medically assisted procreation: Italy has strong restrictions on IVF and has had a ban on surrogacy since 2004. Last year, Italy expanded the ban to criminalize Italians who go abroad to have children through surrogacy.