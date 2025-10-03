Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Pro-Palestinian protesters reach Italy's soccer training center to oppose game vs. Israel

Pro-Palestinian Protesters approached the gates of the Italy soccer team's training center to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 October 2025 14:44 BST

Pro-Palestinian Protesters approached the gates of the Italy soccer team's training center on Friday to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza.

The protest was part of a national strike also reacting to an aid mission blocked by Israeli forces.

Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on Oct. 14. But UEFA is considering suspending Israel over the war. The players were not at the Coverciano training center in Florence, but the squad will convene there on Monday.

Dozens of protests have erupted across Italy since Wednesday night, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining its activists.

On Friday, workers and students took to the streets after the country’s largest unions called for a one-day general strike in solidarity with the Palestinians and the flotilla. Hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed, as were several domestic flights, and many private and public schools closed.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

