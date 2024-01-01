For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Italians dive into the icy waters of the Tiber River in Rome to celebrate New Year on Monday, January 1.

The tradition of jumping into the river on New Year’s Day dates back to 1946.

It was started by an unemployed lifeguard who was trying to find work as a stuntman and decided to jump into the waters from the bridge to advertise his skills.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to watch divers take part in the cold tradition and dive from a bridge in Rome into the cold water of the River Tiber.

Experts warn that the drop from the 17m (50ft) high bridge into the river is a dangerous way to see in the new year.