Watch live: Italians dive into icy waters of Tiber River in Rome to celebrate New Year

Lucy Leeson
Monday 01 January 2024 11:09
Watch live as Italians dive into the icy waters of the Tiber River in Rome to celebrate New Year on Monday, January 1.

The tradition of jumping into the river on New Year’s Day dates back to 1946.

It was started by an unemployed lifeguard who was trying to find work as a stuntman and decided to jump into the waters from the bridge to advertise his skills.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to watch divers take part in the cold tradition and dive from a bridge in Rome into the cold water of the River Tiber.

Experts warn that the drop from the 17m (50ft) high bridge into the river is a dangerous way to see in the new year.

