Mudslide kills at least 14 people, injures 35 in Colombia
Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.
Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.
Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.
Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.
Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.
