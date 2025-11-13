UK growth slows down to a crawl in Q3 ahead of crucial budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Economic growth in the U.K. slowed down to a near standstill in the third quarter of the year, official figures showed Thursday, in what is a blow to the British government less than two weeks ahead of a crucial budget that is expected to see taxes rise again.

The Office for National Statistics said that the economy grew by 0.1% between July and September from the previous three-month period. That was down on the previous quarter's 0.3% increase and below market expectations for a 0.2% rise.

The cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s biggest automaker, was a key reason why growth came in lower than expected. The attack, which saw workers sent home on Aug. 31, halted production in the company's factories as well as suppliers. Operations restarted in October.

The shutdown rippled through the U.K. auto industry. JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, employs more than 30,000 people, with its supply chain supporting tens of thousands more jobs.

The impact was evident in the growth performance in September, with overall industrial output down 2% during the month and car and trailer manufacturing plunging by 28.6%, its sharpest fall since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

It is the latest set of disappointing economic data for the government after the statistics agency revealed earlier this week that U.K. unemployment has risen to 5%, its highest level for four years.

Statistics point towards a weakening economic backdrop ahead of the budget on Nov. 26, which the government has sought to blame on international factors, such as the uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

Treasury chief Rachel Reeves would have been hoping that stronger economic growth could help bolster tax revenues and support spending plans.

“At my budget later this month, I will take the fair decisions to build a strong economy that helps us to continue to cut waiting lists, cut the national debt and cut the cost of living," she said.

Reeves has provided clear hints that she is going to have to raise taxes in order to plug a hole in the public finances. She is widely anticipated to increase the basic rate of income tax, something no British government has done for 50 years. It would also break a key manifesto pledge of the Labour government.

It's a high-stakes time for the government, which is languishing in the opinion polls barely a year-and-a-half after coming to power and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's favorability ratings deep in negative territory.