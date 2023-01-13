Jump to content

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 7-13, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 13 January 2023 21:27

Jan. 7-13, 2023

From supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro storming the National Congress building in Brasilia, to commuters participating in “No Trousers Tube Ride” in London, to residents surrounding the coffins of more than a dozen people who died during the unrest in Peru, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

