Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Brazil's Bolsonaro enlists Neymar on campaign stop

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro enlisted the help of soccer star Neymar on a campaign stop Wednesday, just four days before the country’s general elections

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 September 2022 22:08
Brazil Elections
Brazil Elections
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro enlisted the help of soccer star Neymar on a campaign stop Wednesday, just four days before the country's general elections.

Bolsonaro visited a non-profit youth institute set up by Neymar in the city of Praia Grande and took a call from the Paris Saint-Germain player, who thanked the far-right leader and said he was proud of him.

Bolsonaro is largely trailing leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the polls ahead of Sunday's vote. The Brazilian president arrived at the Neymar Jr. Institute, outside Sao Paulo, after riding a motorcycle alongside supporters.

“President Bolsonaro,” Neymar said in a video posted by Brazil's Communications Minister, Fabio Faria. “I thank you for your illustrious visit. I wish I was there, unfortunately I am far away. But I will be with you in the next one. I am very happy because you are there.”

Bolsonaro posted another video on Twitter showing Neymar's call during his visit, as hundreds of children circled around the president and took pictures with him.

Recommended

“I thank you for your support, as always,” the footballer tells the far-right leader. “You know that I am very proud of you."

Neymar played Tuesday in Brazil's 5-1 win against Tunisia in a pre-World Cup friendly in Paris. He scored one of the goals from the penalty spot.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the striker had suggested on his social media channels he was withdrawing his support for Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated and proudly flouted health protocols as the disease spread. More than 680,000 people died due to the virus in Brazil.

Bolsonaro said that Neymar's institute “is a reference for all of Brazil."

“Our Neymar is a source of pride for all of us,” Brazil's president said.

Neymar da Silva Santos, the player's father and agent, also celebrated Bolsonaro's visit on his social media channels.

Recommended

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in