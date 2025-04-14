Brazil's Bolsonaro remains in intensive care after 12-hour surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazilian doctors said Monday that former President Jair Bolsonaro is conscious and remains in intensive care following a 12-hour surgery for a bowel obstruction the day prior. The far-right leader was hospitalized due to problems related to long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018.

Doctors at the DF Star Hospital said in a press conference in Brasilia that they do not expect to discharge Bolsonaro this week. Cláudio Birolini, the head of the medical team, said the former president has experienced discomfort in his abdomen since Christmas.

“That is a sign that something hasn't been going well,” Birolini said. “The beginning of this is the stabbing. After that, all surgeries of reconstruction have a role in the current situation.”

Birolini and his team said there were no complications during the procedure.

Cardiologist Leandro Echenique described the procedure as Bolsonaro's “most complex” surgery since the stabbing. The medical team expected the procedure to be as long as it was.

“It is going to be a very delicate and prolonged post-surgery,” Echenique said. The former president is expected to stand trial in the next few months at Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly attempting to stage a coup in January, 2023, with riots led by his supporters in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro was admitted Friday to a hospital in Santa Cruz, a small city in Rio Grande do Norte, and later transferred to a hospital in the state’s capital, Natal. On Saturday, his family requested his transfer to Brasilia, doctors said.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since the attack at a campaign event before Brazil’s 2018 presidential election. He underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.

