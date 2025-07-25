Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 25 July 2025 06:15 BST

July 18-24, 2025

A worker pounded into rock to make gravel and sand in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro showed off an ankle monitor the Supreme Court ordered him to wear, at Congress in Brasília. Children dressed as soldiers celebrated Colombia's Independence Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Moisés Castillo based in Guatemala City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in