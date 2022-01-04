Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

Doctors say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doesn't require surgery for an intestinal obstruction

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 January 2022 12:44
Brazil President Hospitalized
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.

