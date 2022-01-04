Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro
Doctors say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doesn't require surgery for an intestinal obstruction
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.
Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.
At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.
