Tropical Storm Melissa poised to become a hurricane and drop torrential rain on Caribbean

Tropical Storm Melissa was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday as forecasters warned of massive rainfall and life-threatening flooding and landslides in the northern Caribbean, with an astounding 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain anticipated in southwest Haiti.

The erratic and slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing.

Up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain was forecast for Jamaica and the southern regions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Monday, with up to 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain possible across Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

“If those rains were to occur, you’re talking about catastrophic flooding potential,” said Jamie Rhome, the center’s deputy director.

Melissa was located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 245 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving northwest at 3 mph (6 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning was in effect for Jamaica and the southwestern peninsula of Haiti.

The center of Melissa is expected to move near or over Jamaica early next week, forecasters said.

Melissa was expected to become a major hurricane by Sunday and possibly reach Category 4 status by early Monday, U.S. forecasters said.

The storm is then forecast to hit eastern Cuba early Wednesday, where up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) could fall in some areas.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said Melissa could bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to islands in the Southeast and Central Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by early next week.

Authorities in Jamaica warned that all airports would close within 24 hours if a hurricane warning is issued. More than 650 shelters were activated.

Officials said warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages prepositioned for quick distribution if needed.

“I urge Jamaicans to take this weather threat seriously,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. “Take all measures to protect yourself.”

The storm has damaged nearly 200 homes in the Dominican Republic and knocked out water supply systems, affecting more than half a million customers. It also downed trees and traffic lights, unleashed a couple of small landslides and left more than two dozen communities isolated by floodwaters.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms.