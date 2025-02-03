Percival Everett's 'James' among nominees on the long list for the PEN/Faulkner fiction prize
Percival Everett’s “James” is up for another literary award
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Percival Everett's “James” is up for another literary award — the PEN/Faulkner Prize for fiction. Other nominees include Louise Erdrich's “The Mighty Red,” Rachel Kushner's “Creation Lake” and Garth Greenwell's “Small Rain.”
The awards long list of 10 was announced Monday by the PEN/Faulkner Foundation, which will narrow the finalists to five in March and reveal the winner — who receives $15,000 — in April.
Everett's novel, a dramatic reworking of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” already has won the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. It was on the short list for the Booker Prize and is a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle award,
‘Pemi Aguda’s “Ghostroots,” Susan Muaddi Darraj's “Behind You Is the Sea" and Ruben Reyes Jr.'s “There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven” also are PEN/Faulkner nominees, along with Danzy Senna's “Colored Television,” Ben Shattuck's “The History of Sound” and John Vercher's “Devil Is Fine.”
Previous winners of the award, established in 1981, include Philip Roth, John Edgar Wideman and Yiyun Li.