Co-stars and admirers are reacting to the death of “Godfather” star James Caan

Thursday 07 July 2022 21:16

Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death

James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather," ”Brian's Song,'' “Misery,'' and ”Elf,'' died Wednesday at age 82. Caan's death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972's ”The Godfather," in a statement.

“I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing." — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974's “The Godfather: Part II," in a statement.

“Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy." — Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 TV football movie “Brian's Song," via Twitter.

“Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best.” — Adam Sandler, via Twitter.

“I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.” — Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in the 1975 movie “Funny Lady,” via Twitter.

“Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong.” — Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 movie “Elf,” via Twitter.

“Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend.” — Gary Sinise, via Twitter.

"Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz, via Twitter.

“I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my 1 year old son on set.” — Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan in the TV series, “Las Vegas,” via Twitter.

“So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love.” — Maria Shriver, via Twitter.

