Watch live: MPs ask questions on Israel-Hamas conflict in parliament

Lucy Leeson
Monday 27 November 2023 14:41
Watch live as Home Secretary James Cleverly takes questions in parliament on Monday (27 November) over net migration levels.

It comes following reports Rishi Sunak agreed to increase the salary threshold for migrant workers to £40,000 as part of a leadership contest deal agreed with Suella Braverman.

The Daily Telegraph said it had seen a copy of the deal, which saw the Prime Minister agree to a “four-point migration plan” with Mrs Braverman.

The claim comes after the former home secretary, in a scathing letter following her sacking, said she had struck a deal with Mr Sunak that saw her agree to serve in his Cabinet because of “firm assurances” he gave her “on key policy priorities”.

She said they included a commitment to reduce net migration into Britain and efforts to tackle international blocks on deporting those who arrive across the English Channel via small boats.

Downing Street earlier this month rejected the former home secretary’s “characterisation” of a secret pact allegedly being reached, but did confirm the pair had been discussing policy prior to her appointment.

