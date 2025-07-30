Colorado dentist convicted of murder in the poisoning death of his wife
A jury convicted a Colorado dentist of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the poisoning death of his wife.
Prosecutors at trial had accused James Craig of repeatedly poisoning his wife Angela Craig, including by lacing her smoothies, over 10 days in March 2023.
When those attempts failed, prosecutors said the dentist gave his wife a final dose of cyanide as she was hospitalized in suburban Denver with symptoms that puzzled doctors. She was declared brain dead soon after.
James Craig didn’t testify during the two-week trial, and his attorneys didn’t present other witnesses. The defense suggested Angela Craig may have taken her own life and faulted police for focusing solely on James Craig as a suspect.
Craig claimed that his wife sought his help in ending her life but prosecutors said he offered other conflicting explanations for her death to other people.
Toxicology tests determined Angela Craig died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient found in over-the-counter eye drops, according to the coroner.
Slevin reported from Denver.