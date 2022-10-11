Jump to content

Memorial at New Hampshire church honors slain journalist

Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 11 October 2022 15:49
Hostages Beheadings Memorial
(copyright 2022 Rosemary Sullivan)

Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday.

“We wanted to do something so we would never forget that he’s a member of us and he’s part of our family,” the church’s pastor, Fr. Bob Cole, told WMUR-TV.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said her son would’ve been profoundly humbled by the gesture.

“I was hugely grateful to find that Jim received so much strength from his faith,” she said.

Two British IS militants, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with Foley’s death and are serving life sentences.

