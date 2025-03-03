Percival Everett's 'James' is a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner prize for fiction
Percival Everett’s “James” is a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
“James,” Percival Everett ’s acclaimed reworking of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” is a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.
Everett's version of Mark Twain's classic, now narrated by the enslaved title character, already won the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and the Carnegie Medal for fiction.
The other nominees announced Monday are ’Pemi Aguda's “Ghostroots,” Susan Muaddi Darraj's “Behind You Is the Sea,” Garth Greenwell's “Small Rain” and Danzy Senna's "Colored Television."
“These five books moved us with their compassion, their imagination, their quiet artistry,” according to a statement from the judging panel. “They view our world from oblique and unsettling angles while giving us new ways to comprehend the often unimaginable: illness, displacement, enslavement, exile. Yet they also burst with humor and light, with characters who gleam and sing from the page.”
The winner will be announced in early April. First prize comes with a $15,000 cash award. Runners-up each receive $5,000. Previous honorees include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Yiyun Li.