Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court overturns ex-mayor’s bribery conviction, narrowing scope of public corruption law

The Supreme Court has overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law

Lindsay Whitehurst
Wednesday 26 June 2024 15:19
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor on Wednesday in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law.

The high court sided 6-3 with James Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way.

Snyder, a Republican, has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work.

His attorneys argued before the high court that prosecutors hadn’t proved there was a “quid pro quo” exchange agreement before the contracts were awarded, and prosecuting officials for gratuities given after the fact unfairly criminalizes normal gift giving.

The Justice Department countered that the law was clearly meant to cover gifts “corruptly” given to public officials as rewards for favored treatment.

Snyder was elected mayor of the small Indiana city of Portage, located near Lake Michigan, in 2011 and reelected four years later. He was indicted and removed from office when he was first convicted in 2019.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in