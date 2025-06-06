The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ex-girlfriend sobs while describing abuse during testimony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ recent ex-girlfriend described enduring drug-fueled sex marathons until the hip-hop titan’s arrest in September as the key witness began testimony Thursday. The woman resumed her testimony Friday under the pseudonym “Jane.”

The Latest:

Jane texted Combs that she wanted to stop having ‘hotel nights’

Jane tried to put an end to so-called “hotel nights,” texting Combs in 2023 that she longed to return to the early days of their relationship, before the drug-fueled encounters started to dominate their time together.

Jane told Combs that she felt obligated to perform for him and that she regretted ever getting involved in the encounters, writing: “ever since I opened Pandora’s box, I haven’t been able to close it.”

“I don’t want to keep feeling like that,” she wrote, telling Combs that she wanted them to “talk like adults and figure out where we’re going from here.”

Combs responded: “Girl, stop.”

Jane sometimes leaned into Combs’ fantasies even though she ‘didn’t like them’

Jane acknowledged sending sexually explicit text messages to Combs between their hotel encounters, telling jurors she wanted to convey her love and interest in having sex with him — not strangers.

At times, she said, she did lean into his fantasies, sending graphic messages describing what she said she wanted to do with sex workers while Combs watched. On the witness stand Friday, she said she sent those messages because she wanted to make him happy.

In reality, she said, she wanted the encounters to stop.

“I didn’t like them,” she said. “I was realizing this was becoming the dynamic of what we were.”

Jane says Diddy stopped condom use during ‘hotel nights’

Jane testified that Combs intervened to stop a man she identified as Don from using a condom, even after she requested it. The moment was captured in audio played for the jury.

She said it happened during their first “hotel night,” which Combs had arranged, and that he blocked condom use again in a later encounter.

Jane testified that Combs “guilt tripped me out of it. It wasn’t something he wanted to see.”

Prosecutors play audio of ‘hotel night’ encounter. Later, Jane breaks down sobbing

Prosecutors played an audio tape in which Jane asked a man to wear a condom who was about to have sex with her.

It was the first time jurors in the trial, now in its fourth week, heard any recording from what Jane has called “hotel nights” and what Cassie called “freak-offs.”

During hotel nights, a male sex worker would have sex with Jane while Combs watched, according to testimony.

Later in the testimony Friday morning, Jane broke into sobs as she described crying on two occasions during “hotel nights” with Combs.

In tears, Jane says Diddy ignored her resistance to group sex

Jane wept as she told jurors how Combs ignored her “subtle cues” that she wanted to stop engaging in sex acts during their drug-fueled “hotel nights.”

She said she’d tell him she was tired or hungry or make gestures and facial expressions indicating that she didn’t want to continue. Combs, she said, would tell her to keep going and “finish strong.”

Asked by a prosecutor why she didn’t tell him directly that she wanted to stop, Jane said, “I just, I don’t know,” as she cried loudly.

Jane’s second day of testimony starts with sexual topics

Comey, the prosecutor, questioned Jane about sexual subjects right from the start on Friday, beginning with a trip Jane said she took with Combs to Las Vegas in 2023 when they had a “hotel night” with an “entertainer.”

The prosecutor asked Jane if Combs ever used the word “freak” with her. Jane said he would say “he wants his freak.” She said she understood that to mean “he wanted me to be wild and sexual.”

Jane’s description of “hotel nights” has closely paralleled Cassie’s earlier testimony about “freak-offs” she had with male sex workers, under Combs’ direction.

Jane returns to the courtroom

Jane is back to resume her direct examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey.

The jury has entered the room. Combs, wearing a dark sweater on Friday, is conversing with his lawyers and writing notes.

The judge gave prosecutors a small victory prior to the resumption of testimony when he ruled that statements Jane made that cast a disparaging light on the sexual performances she endured during her three years of dating Combs can be used during her examination.

Defense lawyers had argued they should be inadmissible. But the judge said the opening statement by the defense opened the way for admission of the exhibits because the defense asserted that Jane was a willing participant and that sexual activities were all consensual.

Judge meets with attorneys before jury arrives

As he has throughout the trial, Judge Arun Subramanian is meeting with prosecutors and defense lawyers in the courtroom on Friday before the jury is brought in so disputes about evidence can be settled.

The judge also discussed efforts to improve the ability of Combs to communicate with his lawyers from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his September arrest.