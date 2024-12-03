Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC
An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s house fired a weapon following a confrontation with the occupants of a sedan
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.
At roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.
The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.