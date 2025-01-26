Australian Open: Defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the men's final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the first Australian Open men’s final between the players ranked No. 1 and No. 2 since Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in 2019.

The top-seeded Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who can become the youngest man to win two consecutive trophies at Melbourne Park since Jim Courier in 1992 and 1993. Sinner also won the U.S. Open last September, shortly after being exonerated in a doping case that is still not entirely resolved.

Sinner will be attempting to become the first man since Nadal at the French Open in 2005 and 2006 to follow up his first Grand Slam title by repeating as the champion at the same tournament a year later.

Sinner enters Sunday on a 20-match winning streak that dates to late last season.

The second-seeded Zverev is a 27-year-old from Germany who is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He is 0-2 in previous major finals and lost both in five sets.

Zverev advanced to the final when Djokovic quit playing after the first set of their semifinal on Friday because of a torn muscle in his left leg. Djokovic, who was booed by some spectators as he left Rod Laver Arena, posted a photo of his hamstring's MRI on social media early Sunday, with the caption: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.”

Play is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST), and Sinner is listed as the favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

