Watch live: Crews continue clearing Japan Airlines wreck from Tokyo runway crash

Rhys Jones
Saturday 06 January 2024 07:18
Watch live as crews at Haneda Airport, Tokyo, continue to clear the wreckage of the Japan Airlines plane that crashed on 2 January.

The clearing of the charred wreck began on Friday, 5 January, with investigators seeking to retrieve the cockpit’s voice recorded as they attempt to determine what caused the deadly collision with a Coast Guard aircraft

The JAL widebody jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop plane on the runway while landing in Tokyo. All 379 people on the JAL aircraft were able to be evacuated before flames engulfed the plane, but five of the six crew on the Coast Guard craft died.

Officials have not yet retrieved the voice recorder but have recovered the flight data recorder and both recorders from the Coast Guard wreck. The investigation is being led by the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB), and hope to have the wreckage fully cleared by Sunday 7 January.

