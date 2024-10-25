Asian stocks are mostly higher, while Japan's Nikkei falls ahead of weekend election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday aside from in Japan, where investors were awaiting the outcome of an election on Sunday.

U.S. futures fell and oil prices rose.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office just weeks ago, called the snap general election to drum up support as the ruling Liberal Democrats grapple with a political funding scandal. Recent upheavals have added to uncertainty for markets, complicating the Bank of Japan's efforts to shift away from long-standing near-zero interest rates.

Core inflation in Japan’s capital was 1.8% in October, lower than the central bank’s 2% target for the first time in five months, the government reported. That reinforced expectations that the central bank will keep its key interest rate unchanged at a policy meeting next week.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 37,771.79, while the Japanese yen rose against the U.S. dollar. Early Friday, the dollar was trading at 151.64 yen, down from 151.89 yen.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.1% to 20,720.60, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.8% to 3,307.14.

China’s central bank kept its medium-term lending rate unchanged at 2%. It also issued 700 billion yuan ($98.3 billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility loans to financial institutions, according to the bank’s statement.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3% to 2,590.30 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.1% to 8,216.50. Taiwan’s Taiex increased 0.3%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 5,809.86, breaking its first three-day losing streak since early September. It bounced between losses and gains through the day, and it was roughly evenly split between stocks rising and falling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 42,374.36 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8% to 18,415.49.

Tesla led the market with a jump of 21.9% after the electric-vehicle maker reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. An optimistic CEO Elon Musk also predicted 20%-30% sales growth next year, though revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts. It was the best day for Tesla’s stock since 2013.

Boeing sank 1.2% after its machinists voted to continue their strike, which has crippled aircraft production. More than 60% of union members who voted on the proposed contract rejected it, keeping them on the picket lines six weeks into their strike.

Stocks have broadly retreated this week after the S&P 500 and Dow both set records at the end of last week. They’ve been hurt by rising Treasury yields in the bond market, which can make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks. Critics had already been saying beforehand that stocks looked too expensive given how much faster their prices have risen than corporate profits.

A report on unemployment claims Thursday offered a mixed picture on the job market. It said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, which can be a signal of relatively low layoffs. But it also said the total number of those collecting benefits rose to its highest level in almost three years.

Treasury yields, which had eased overnight, pared their losses after the release of the unemployment claims report before yo-yoing. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.20% from 4.25% late Wednesday. It’s still well above its 4.08% level from late last week.

A separate preliminary report said growth in U.S. business activity may have accelerated slightly last month, as strength for companies in services industries continue to make up for weakness in manufacturing. The report from S&P Global also showed a recovery in confidence as companies anticipate greater stability and certainty after the upcoming presidential election.

A third report, meanwhile, said sales of new homes were stronger last month than economists expected.

In other dealings early Friday, benchmark U.S. crude added 10 cents to $70.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 13 cents to $74.16 a barrel.

The euro fell to $1.0821 from $1.0828.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.