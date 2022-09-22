Jump to content

Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

Japan’s prime minister has announced that his nation's strict border restrictions will be loosened next month

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 September 2022 17:18

UN General Assembly Japan

Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would again be welcomed as of Oct. 11, not just those traveling with authorized groups.

A cap on the number of tourists will also be lifted, as will new visa requirements that were imposed in response to the pandemic.

Kishida was speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. In other remarks, he called for reform of the U.N. Security Council and dismissed any skepticism about Japan’s increased military spending, saying it remained a “peace-loving nation.”

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

