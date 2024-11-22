Japan passes $250B economic package meant to lift wages and spur growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan approved a 39 trillion yen ($250 billion) economic stimulus package Friday centered around initiatives it said were aimed at boosting individual incomes.

The broad plan passed by the Cabinet is the centerpiece of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s recently installed administration. It provides support for digital innovation in the world’s fourth largest economy, subsidies to defray for rising energy costs and help for low-income households.

The plan is designed to instill a sense of “well being” in the Japanese people, the government said, using the English phrase.

Although Japan has managed weak growth in recent quarters, the long-term outlook for the economy and for the country's standing in the world is uncertain. The plan includes measures to address the country's falling birthrate, which is one of the lowest among developed nations, help for working women and for the elderly.

The plan also calls for raising the annual tax-free salary threshold from the current 1.03 million yen ($6,640). The new ceiling is not yet decided. But a level of 1.78 million yen ($11,500) has been proposed.

“During the past 30 years, our nation has overcome various challenges, including deflation and confusion that followed the burst of the ‘bubble economy,’ the global financial crisis, various natural disasters and the difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic,” documents provided by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

The government says signs of growth are evident, but Japan must avoid a negative spiraling of lower prices similar to an earlier protracted bout of deflation and attain sustainable wage increases to support growth.

The package promised help for small and medium-size businesses, for regional economies, farms and creative content like animation.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner lost their majority in the lower house of Parliament last month in an election.

They face the challenge of maneuvering for support among various opposition parties. Some analysts already are projecting that Ishiba’s premiership will be relatively short-lived.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@yurikageyama