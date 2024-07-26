Heavy rain in northern Japan triggers floods and landslides, forcing hundreds to take shelter

Support truly

Heavy rain in the past week has triggered floods and landslides in Japan, disrupting transportation and forcing residents to take shelter on safer ground. Four people were missing Friday, including two police officers.

The rain had subsided in Yamagata and Akita prefectures Friday, but the area was still at risk of flooding and landslides. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people to “put safety first.”

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person was missing Thursday in Yuzawa city in Akita prefecture after being hit by a landslide at a road construction site. In Akita city, rescuers were searching for an 86-year-old man whose bicycle and helmet were found floating by a river, media reports said.

Rescue workers in Yokote city evacuated 11 people from a flooded area with the help of a boat.

In Shinjo city in Yamagata prefecture just south of Akita, two police officers were missing after reporting from a patrolling vehicle that they were being swept away by floodwaters. A police vehicle half filled with water was found by the swollen river, the agency said. Thirty-seven people were stranded at a flooded nursing home in the city.

More than 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain fell in the hardest-hit Yuza and Sakata towns in Yamagata within an hour earlier Thursday.

Thousands of residents have been advised to take shelter at higher and safer grounds, but it was not immediately known how many people took that advice.

Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services were still partially suspended Friday, according to East Japan Railway Company.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of more rainfall in the region through Friday evening, urging residents to remain cautious.