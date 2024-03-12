Jump to content

2 backcountry skiers from New Zealand reportedly killed in avalanche in Japan

Two backcountry skiers have reportedly died in a mountain avalanche on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 March 2024 06:43
Japan Avalanche
Two backcountry skiers have died in a mountain avalanche on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to news reports.

The dead in Monday's avalanche on the 1,898 meter (6,227 feet) Mount Yotei were from New Zealand, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The snow slammed into three people in a group of six, according to Japan's Kyodo News. The man who survived was injured in his shoulder.

