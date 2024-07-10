Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index surges to another record high, approaching 42,000

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index has closed at another record high, gaining 0.6% to close Wednesday at 41,831,99

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 July 2024 07:21

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index surges to another record high, approaching 42,000

Show all 2

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index closed Wednesday at another record high, gaining 0.6% to end trading at 41,831,99.

That followed a record close on Tuesday, as world markets tracked gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index also hit a record intraday high on Wednesday of 41,889.16 as it bounced throughout the day, at times falling back.

The benchmark has advanced nearly 30% in the past year and is up 5% in the past three months.

Investors have been snapping up technology-related shares as enthusiasm builds over the potential of artificial intelligence. Export-oriented companies have also seen strong gains since their profits have soared due to the weakness of the Japanese yen.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in