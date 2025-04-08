NATO chief raises concern over China's arms buildup, calls on allies to work togather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NATO chief on Tuesday raised concern about China's arms buildup and military drills near Taiwan and called on the organization's members and friendly nations to work together to keep free and open sea lanes in the region.

“China is supporting Russia's efforts. China is building up its armed forces, including its navy, at a rapid pace," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters as he wrapped up his visit to the Japanese navy port of Yokosuka. “We cannot be naive, and we really have to work together, assess what is happening.”

Rutte said NATO is worried about China's military exercises near Taiwan and “we follow them very closely.”

Japan considers China as a threat in the region and has in recent years accelerated military buildup, including preparing to acquire strikeback capability with long-range cruise missiles.

Japan, in addition to the United States, has expanded its defense ties with other friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, as well as NATO, saying Russia's war on Ukraine underscores that security risks in Europe and Asia are inseparable.

The United States wants NATO members to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region, Rutte said. He welcomed U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent trip to Japan to ensure Washington's commitment to strengthen its alliance with Japan and presence in the region. He stressed its importance, noting that Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven that is not in NATO.

NATO has also stepped up its ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, known as the IP4, in recent years, with their officials attending NATO ministerial and summit meetings.

Rutte, visiting Japan for the first time since becoming head of the Belgium-based military alliance in October, was set to hold talks with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani later Tuesday and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday.

Ishiba has advocated a NATO-like security framework in Asia, though he has not given details.

Countries with shared security concerns are strengthening ties as competition escalates between the United States and China. Beijing has criticized NATO’s growing ties with the Indo-Pacific partners, worried that Washington may move to form a NATO-like alliance in the region.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.