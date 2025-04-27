Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie in a 5-way playoff
Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday for her first major title, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a five-way playoff.
Saigo birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 2-under 74, leaving her tied with Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan. They finished at 7-under 281 at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Saigo won the 18th after Yin and Jutanugarn had birdie tries lip out. Jutanugarn bogeyed the 18th in regulation after stubbing her third short only inches.
Saigo won for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She was the tour’s rookie of the year last season.
