Japan's PM admits to being 'extremely nervous' as he swaps functionality for style at fashion show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is usually known for his geeky image, wowed a fashion show audience on Saturday during a surprise appearance in which he ditched his usual suit in favor of a more stylish look in a show of his support for “cool” Japan.

Ishiba arrived at the Tokyo Girls Collection in a double-breasted blazer, denim trousers, white sneakers and stylish black-rimmed glasses. The surprise change of attire received a big cheer of approval from other guests, performers and the audience.

The fashion show, which was held at Tokyo's National Yoyogi Stadium First Gymnasium, is billed as one of Japan’s most prestigious fashion events.

Ishiba, whose key policy goals include revitalization and making “a joyful Japan,” said he supports effort toward making a “cute, energetic and cool” Japan and that he hopes such events to become even more lively across the country and even spread outside the country.

He was joined at the show by Osaka Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku, a red-and-blue creature that symbolizes cell and water.

Speaking to reporters later in his usual business suit, Ishiba said it was his first time speaking to a mostly young female audience at a fashion show. “I was extremely nervous," he said, adding he had been comforted by the support of the comical mascot with a tail.

Ishiba is believed to be the first Japanese prime minister to appear in the Tokyo Girls Collection, which is marking its 20th anniversary.