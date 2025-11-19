Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fire burning in southwestern Japan damages 170 homes and forces evacuations

Firefighters are battling a fire that has burned through a neighborhood in southwestern Japan and forced more than 170 people to evacuate

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 November 2025 01:11 GMT

Firefighters were battling an out-of-control fire Wednesday morning that has burned through a neighborhood in southwestern Japan and forced more than 170 people to evacuate.

At least 170 homes have been damaged and a man in his 70s was unaccounted for, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The fire started during strong winds Tuesday evening near a fishing port in the city of Oita and spread to a forest. Oita is on the southern island of Kyushu.

One resident told Kyodo News Agency she quickly fled without many of her belongings because the fire “spread in the blink of an eye.”

