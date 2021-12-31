Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

Police say the suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation

Via AP news wire
Friday 31 December 2021 01:20
Japan Fatal Fire
Japan Fatal Fire

The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday.

Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.

Tanimoto, a clinic patient, was seen on security camera footage. He had bought a large amount of gasoline, and the incident drew comparisons to a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people.

Japan’s nationally circulated Yomiuri newspaper said Tanimoto had been in a coma, adding that his death will likely mean much of the crime will remain a mystery.

A retired metal worker, Tanimoto had troubled relations with his family, according to Japanese media reports.

Recommended

The Osaka fire gutted an eight-story building, and people were trapped inside, although firefighters put out the blaze within an hour.

It raised serious questions about the safety of the building's design, as there was only one way out, and the elevator and emergency stairs were located outside the clinic. Among those killed were patients and the head doctor.

The suspect in the 2019 arson at the animation studio, Shinji Aoba, recovered, has been charged and faces trial.

That fire prompted an outpouring of sympathy both from within Japan and abroad, as well as donations for victims and to rebuild the studio. It had destroyed much of the animation material at the famed studio.

Both fires shocked Japan, a relatively low crime nation. The deep conformist tendencies of Japanese society sometimes set off discriminatory attitudes about mental health.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in