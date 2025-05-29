Japan's Ishiba warns against tension over tariffs and vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese Prime Minsiter Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday showed his determination to defend rules-based free and multilateral trade systems and take a leadership role to expand the Asia-Pacific trade group at a time of deepening tensions and divisions over U.S. tariffs and trade wars.

“High tariffs will not bring economic prosperity," Ishiba told a global forum in Tokyo. "A prosperity built on sacrifices by someone or another country will not make a strong economy."

Japan seeks to work with the U.S. on investment, job creation and manufacturing high quality products for the prosperity of America and the rest of the world, he said.

His comment comes as Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa travels to Washington, D.C., for a fourth round of talks attempting to convince the U.S. to drop all recent tariff measures. So far Japan has not been successful in gaining U.S. concessions and is reportedly considering purchases of more U.S. farm products and defense equipment as bargaining chips.

Akazawa told reporters that defense equipment purchases could “come into view” during the talks because Japan's purhases of defense equipment would contriubute to the U.S. trade surplus, though Japanese security policy is not subject to "a deal” with another country.

Ishiba also called on other countries in Asia, a global hub of growth, to show “the importance of rules-based, free and fair economic order," and said the way to demonstrate it is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.

Ishiba pledged Japan will work toward further expanding and upgrading the framework, which not only contributes to the economy but also to peace and prosperity.

The 12-nation CPTPP includes Japan, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The U.S. is not a member.

While Tokyo is strengthening economic ties with Southeast Asia and Europe, Japan still considers the United States as its lynchpin of security policies and is not walking away from their alliance.