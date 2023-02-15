Jump to content

Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 February 2023 23:21
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region's economy and curb outmigration.

The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

It was part of an appeal by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate.

The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.

