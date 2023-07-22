Japanese players wear black armbands at Women's World Cup to remember royal family member

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japanese players wore black armbands in their Women's World Cup opener against Zambia on Saturday following the death of Fumiko Tottori, the mother of Japanese Princess Takamado.

The princess is the honorary patron of the Japan Football Association, and her mother, Tottori, 96, died Tuesday in Tokyo. FIFA granted the association’s request to wear the bands as a tribute.

The Japanese team wore the armbands days after New Zealand and Norway held a moment of silence ahead of the tournament's opening match after two men were killed in a shooting in downtown Auckland.

Before the tournament, FIFA announced it would permit team captains to wear eight specially designed armbands unveiled earlier this month.

The eight armband designs were based on anti-discriminatory themes including inclusivity toward Indigenous peoples, ending domestic violence and creating gender equality.

